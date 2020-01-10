Left Menu
Development News Edition

Not just humans, some birds may also voluntarily help peers: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 12:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 12:27 IST
Not just humans, some birds may also voluntarily help peers: Study

Scientists have found for the first time that some birds may voluntarily and spontaneously help familiar others of their species achieve a goal without obvious, immediate benefit to themselves. The study, published in the journal Current Biology, is the first to reveal that a species other than great apes, including humans, can wilfully help others in need, even strangers.

According to the researchers, including those from the Max Planck Institute for Ornithology in Germany, parrots and crows are known for having large brains relative to their body size, and problem-solving skills to match these traits. For that reason, they said, these birds are sometimes considered to be "feathered apes".

In the current study, the scientists trained African grey parrots to trade tokens with an experimenter for a nut treat. They found that the parrots were willing to transfer a token to a neighbor parrot, allowing the other individual to earn a nut reward.

"Remarkably, African grey parrots were intrinsically motivated to help others, even if the other individual was not their friend, so they behaved very 'prosocially'," said study co-author Auguste von Bayern from the Max Planck Institute for Ornithology. "It surprised us that 7 out of 8 African grey parrots provided their partner with tokens spontaneously--in their very first trial--thus without having experienced the social setting of this task before and without knowing that they would be tested in the other role later on. Therefore, the parrots provided help without gaining any immediate benefits and seemingly without expecting reciprocation in return," the ornithologist said.

The researchers believe that the African grey parrots seemed to understand when their help was needed. They said the birds passed a token over when they could see the other parrot had an opportunity for exchange, but wouldn't otherwise.

According to the ornithologists, the parrots would help out irrespective of whether the other individual was their "friend" or not. However, a bird's relationship to the other individual did have some influence, they said, noting that when the parrot in need of help was a "friend," the helper transferred even more tokens.

Based on the findings, the researchers suggested that helping behavior is not just limited to humans and other great apes, but may have also evolved independently in birds. However, they said it remains to be seen how widespread the behavior is across the 393 different parrot species, and what factors influenced its evolution.

Further studies are required to understand the underlying mechanisms of helping behavior among parrots, addressing questions like how parrots tell when one of their peers needs help, and what motivates them to respond, the researchers said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-France, others line up to probe plane crash in Iran blamed on missile

France said on Friday it was ready to join the investigating into the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran that killed all 176 people abroad, after Canada and others said the plane had been brought down by an Iranian missile, probably by m...

Tongue fat reduction may help overcome sleep apnea: Study

A potentially serious sleep disorder affecting breathing during slumber may be overcome by reduction of fat in the tongue, according to a study which may lead to new drug targets against the disease. Nearly one billion adults around the wor...

Salman Khan's announces 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' as his 2021 release

Superstar Salman Khan on Friday announced that his Eid 2021 release will be titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The 54-year-old actor took to Twitter to announce the movie which will be written and produced by filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala.Houseful...

Meghan goes back to Canada to be with son Archie after royal rift

Meghan, the wife of Britains Prince Harry, has gone back to Canada to be with their son after the couple made a shock announcement that they will step back from their royal roles and spend much of their time in North America. A spokeswoman ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020