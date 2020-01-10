Left Menu
India, Sri Lanka working together to combat terrorism, says Sri Lankan Foreign Minister

Asserting that terrorism is a growing problem across the world, Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena on Friday said that India and Sri Lanka are working together to combat the menace.

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena speaking to ANI on Friday in New Delhi. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Asserting that terrorism is a growing problem across the world, Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena on Friday said that India and Sri Lanka are working together to combat the menace. Gunawardena, who is on a two-day visit to India, told ANI, "Terrorism is a danger for India as well as for Sri Lanka. It is a growing problem across the world. In India and Sri Lanka, we are giving special attention to it and working together on this field."

"India had announced special financial assistance to Sri Lanka to counter-terrorism after holding talks with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa when he visited New Delhi last year. As a Foreign Minister, I came here to consolidate and strengthen Sri Lanka-India relations," he said. Gunawardena also held meetings with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of Labour Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale and other government officials.

The visiting dignitary said that discussions have been "cordial and fruitful". "The discussions have been very cordial and fruitful. Indeed, we are very much satisfied with the outputs and India-Sri Lanka relations will be strengthened furthermore as we go along," the Sri Lankan minister said.

Earlier today, Gunawardena paid a visit to a Buddhist temple near Birla Mandir here. This is Gunawardena's first official visit after taking over as Foreign Minister last November following the formation of the new government under President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Gunawardena is also scheduled to visit Mahabodhi Temple in Bihar. He will emplane for Sri Lanka later today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

