Africa Fertilizer Financing Mechanism sets to take place on Jan 24 in Abidjan

The Africa Fertilizer Financing Mechanism will convene its 8th Governing Council meeting on January 24, 2020, at the African Development Bank, CCIA building in Abidjan in Côte d'Ivoire.

The meeting will review the Africa Fertilizer Financing Mechanism's (AFFM) 2019 annual report, its 2020 work programme and administrative matters. Council members will also discuss resource mobilization efforts to support the implementation of the Mechanism's future activities. The AFFM was established by the 2006 Abuja Declaration.

Chaired by African Union Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Josefa Leonel Correia Sacko, the Council comprises 13 representatives from development institutions, research and extension bodies, donors, African farmers' organizations and fertilizer development agencies. Members meet at least once in a year to decide the general direction and vision of the AFFM. They also set its priorities, objectives and milestones.

The meeting in Abidjan is intended to share the agenda with members for the preparation of the upcoming Abuja II Summit where the African stalwarts and leaders of the fertilizer value chain would evaluate progress since the 2006 Abuja Declaration and chart the way forward.

