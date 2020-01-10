Deadline is now for N.Irish parties to accept deal to restore government, says UK
Parties in Northern Ireland should come together and accept a balanced deal to restore devolved government to the province, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday, warning that the deadline was now.
Both the British and Irish governments have urged the parties to back a deal to restore the administration for the first time in three years or risk fresh elections in the British-run region.
