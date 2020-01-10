Left Menu
Seeing is believing, saw normalcy in daily lives: Vietnamese Ambassador on J-K visit

Vietnamese Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau, who is part of a delegation of envoys undertaking a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, said on Friday that he witnessed a "normalcy in the daily lives of the people" during his trip to the region.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 10-01-2020 16:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 16:52 IST
Vietnamese Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau speaking to ANI on Friday . Image Credit: ANI

Vietnamese Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau, who is part of a delegation of envoys undertaking a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, said on Friday that he witnessed a "normalcy in the daily lives of the people" during his trip to the region. "I want to say that it was a very worthwhile trip. Seeing is believing. That has us to have a fuller picture of the situation here," Sanh Chau told ANI.

"My observation is that we see normalcy in the daily life of the people, which is a very positive sign," the envoy said, adding that his interactions with different groups in the region had him felt that they are "very happy with the current situation." Pham was part of a delegation of 15 foreign envoys from different countries visiting Jammu and Kashmir to see first-hand the efforts made by the government to normalise the situation after the revocation of the state's special status in August last year.

The envoy added that he was not a "fact-finding delegation, nor the judges of the international court. We don't have that mandate, so we just came and observed and have an assessment of our own. I see signs of happiness on the faces of people when I talk to them." The delegation, which includes envoys from the United States, South Korea, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Maldives, Morocco, Fiji, Norway, Philippines, Argentina, Peru, Niger, Nigeria, Togo, and Guyana, arrived in Jammu and Kashmir yesterday.

During the visit, they met political leaders, civil society members and senior Army officials in Srinagar and were briefed about the security situation in the region. (ANI)

