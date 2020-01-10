Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Bulgaria environment minister quits amid water crisis

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sofia
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 19:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 18:40 IST
UPDATE 1-Bulgaria environment minister quits amid water crisis
Representative image Image Credit: maxpixel

Bulgarian Environment Minister Neno Dimov resigned on Friday after he spent a night in detention following questioning over severe water restrictions in the western city of Pernik and waste imports, the government said.

Pernik, a town of more than 70,000, has been subject to severe water restrictions for about two months, a matter that has been under investigation by several institutions. Many have blamed Dimov for failing to take measures to avoid a critical draining of the dam that provides drinking water to Pernik. The government has sacked the head of the local water facility over poor management and water waste of over 70% of its outdated water pipes.

Prosecutors have also seized documents connected to permits for waste imports, mainly from Italy, as part of an operation against illegal storage and treatment of waste. Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has accepted Dimov's resignation, a government statement said. Prosecutors were expected later to make a statement about their investigations into the environment ministry and the water crisis.

Dimov was kept in custody for 24 hours on Thursday, following raids by police and prosecutor on the environmental ministry as well as in the regional administration of the city of Pernik and its water facility. Opposition Socialists plan to file a no-confidence motion against the government on Jan 20, accusing it of failing to prevent the water crisis in Pernik and poor management of waste imports, whose burning it says pollutes the air in many Bulgarian cities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

CAA, NRC, violence at varsity campuses to be discussed at CWC meet tomorrow

The amended citizenship law, the proposed nationwide implementation of the NRC and violence at university campuses, including JNU, are likely to dominate deliberations at the Congress Working Committee CWC meeting here on Saturday. The Cong...

HM Amit Shah inaugurates state-of-the-art portal to tackle cyber crimes

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated the state-of-the-art Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre I4C and National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal through which people can report cyber crimes online. A home ministry statement sai...

Government revokes detention of 26 PSA detainees in J-K

As part of moves to progressively release detainees in Jammu and Kashmir, the government on Friday revoked the detention warrants of 26 persons detained under the Public Safety Act PSA. The 26 persons whose detention has been revoked are ma...

10-15 drone sightings daily along Pak border after Art 370 repeal: Officials

At least 10-15 drones were sighted daily by security forces at Indian bases along the Pakistan border in the first few months after the revocation of Article 370 provisions in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday. This frequency has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020