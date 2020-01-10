Pompeo offers Ukraine's Zelenskiy U.S. help in Iran crash probe

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday offered Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy U.S. help in the investigation of a Ukrainian plane crash in Iran.

Pompeo said he expressed his condolences for the lives lost in Wednesday's crash, which Western authorities say might have been caused by a missile. Iran has denied the Boeing 737-800 was downed by a missile.

"We stand with #Ukraine and are ready to offer our support and assistance in the ongoing investigation," he said in a Twitter post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.