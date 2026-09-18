EU Boosts Ukraine's Defense with €3.3 Billion Disbursement

The European Commission, led by Ursula von der Leyen, announced a €3.3 billion aid package to Ukraine for defense purposes. This financial support, aimed at procuring missiles and drones, comes after a productive discussion between von der Leyen and Ukraine's President Zelenskiy, focusing on bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 01:13 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 01:13 IST
EU Boosts Ukraine's Defense with €3.3 Billion Disbursement
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The European Union is set to deliver €3.3 billion to Ukraine on Friday, according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. This aid package is intended for the procurement of missiles and drones, demonstrating the EU's ongoing support for Ukraine amid ongoing tensions.

In a statement following a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, von der Leyen highlighted the significance of this financial assistance. 'Tomorrow, we will disburse €3.3 billion for missiles and drones in Ukraine,' she announced on social media.

While President Zelenskiy did not explicitly mention this new disbursement in his Telegram update, he described the dialogue with von der Leyen as 'very productive.' He noted that their discussions highlighted crucial steps for enhancing the resilience of Ukraine's defense, focusing on key financing issues.

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