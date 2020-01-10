UPDATE 1-At least two killed in school shooting in northern Mexico

At least two people were killed and four injured in a shooting at a school in the northern Mexican city of Torreon, local media and a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

A child aged around 11 entered the private school with two guns and opened fire on his teacher and classmates before killing himself, according to media reports and the person. The teacher died of her injuries and at least four children were injured in the shooting, they said.

Television images showed dozens of police and soldiers surrounding the school, identified by media as the Colegio Cervantes. Though homicides have reached record levels in Mexico during the past two years, such school shootings are unusual. In 2017 a student killed four people and himself at a private school in northern Mexico.

Local news outlets initially said at least three people were killed in Friday's incident.

