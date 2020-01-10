Lebanese prosecutors plan to question ousted Nissan boss Ghosn's wife

Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's wife Carole will be questioned by Lebanese prosecutors when authorities receive an Interpol notice, Lebanon's caretaker justice minister Albert Serhan said in a statement on Friday.

"Carole will be subject to the same procedures that were followed for (Carlos) when the red notice was received from Interpol," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.