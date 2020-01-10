U.S. envoy says it seems Iran concluded response to Soleimani killing

U.S. special envoy for Iran Brian Hook said on Friday it seems that Iran has concluded its retaliation for the U.S. killing of senior Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

"It would seem that Iran has concluded its response in retaliation for the killing of Qassem Soleimani," Hook told reporters. "That's a question for Iran. I'm not speaking for them. We hope that Iran starts making better decisions and does not continue to pursue its aggressive and expansionist foreign policy either directly or through its proxies."

