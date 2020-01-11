Britain formally requests extradition of U.S. diplomat's wife after fatal crash

Britain has sent an extradition request for the wife of a U.S. diplomat who left the country last year after a road collision that killed 19-year-old Briton Harry Dunn, a spokesman for the UK interior ministry said on Friday.

British prosecutors are seeking the extradition of Anne Sacoolas over the crash last August in which Dunn was killed while riding his motorbike.

Sacoolas, 42, was given diplomatic immunity and left Britain shortly after the accident. Her lawyer has said that she would not return voluntarily to Britain to possibly face jail for "a terrible but unintentional accident."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.