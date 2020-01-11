Oman sultan Qaboos dies: State media

Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said has died, Aljazeera reported citing state television on Friday. Qaboos was 79-year-old and was ill from a long time. He has served as the ruler of Oman since 1970 when he ousted his father in a bloodless coup.

Qaboos had no children and has not publicly named his successor. Sultan Qaboos travelled to Belgium for a week in December for what was described then as "medical checks." He returned to Oman but speculations of his deteriorating health were rife. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.