The Ukrainian plane crash earlier this week was caused by human error and "U.S. adventurism", Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet on Saturday.

"A sad day. Preliminary conclusions of the internal investigation by Armed Forces: Human error at the time of crisis caused by U.S. adventurism led to disaster," Zarif wrote on Twitter. "Our profound regrets, apologies, and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations."

