Foreign news schedule for Friday, Jan 11
*Stories on Iran's confession of 'unintentionally' shooting down Ukrainian plane killing 176 people.
*Stories on Taiwan general election.
*US-Iran tensions from multiple datelines.
*Oman ruler's death and follow up stories on his successor
*Developments in the Prince Harry crisis.
