Puerto Rico rattled by another strong quake

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake rocked Puerto Rico Saturday, the latest in a series of powerful tremors that have struck the US territory in recent days, the US Geological Survey reported. The latest quake was felt at 8:54 am local time (1254 GMT) 14 kilometers (eight miles) southeast of Guanica, a town on the island's southern Caribbean coastline that was hard hit by earlier quakes.

It follows a 6.4 magnitude quake Tuesday that killed one person, knocked out electric power and caused widespread damage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.