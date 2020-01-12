Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Space unites us': First Iranian-American astronaut reaches for stars

  • PTI
  • |
  • Houston
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 09:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 09:41 IST
'Space unites us': First Iranian-American astronaut reaches for stars
Image Credit: Pixabay

Jasmin "Jaws" Moghbeli earned her fierce nickname during her time as a decorated helicopter gunship pilot who flew more than 150 missions in Afghanistan. The Marine Corps major, MIT graduate and college basketball player can now add another accomplishment to her burgeoning resume: the first Iranian-American astronaut.

Speaking to AFP after graduating in NASA's latest cohort, the 36-year-old immigrant said she hoped her example might help inspire others from similar backgrounds. "I would love for everyone to be able to be inspired by everyone, but it is a little easier to be inspired by someone who looks like you or has something in common with you, so I do hope there is that influence," she said.

She and her brother were born in Germany to Iranian parents, architecture students who had fled their native country after the 1979 Islamic Revolution. But Moghbeli grew up in Baldwin, New York, which she considers her hometown -- and her story after that reads like an immigrant's fairy tale.

At 15, she attended an advanced space camp, cementing her ambition to one day reach for the stars. She graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where she studied aeronautical engineering. But her parents were concerned to learn she then planned to become a military pilot (a well-trodden path to the astronaut corps).

Moghbeli signed up in 2005 -- just four years after the September 11 attacks, and her parents were worried about what their daughter might face as a person of Middle Eastern heritage. "But once I joined, they gave me absolute support," she said, crediting the backing of her family, and later her partner Sam, whom she married three months ago, for her success.

Following a brief US-Iranian rapprochement during the Obama years, tensions between the two countries have soared again under the current administration. President Donald Trump tore up the landmark nuclear deal signed by his predecessor and added Iran to a list of mainly Muslim countries whose nationals are banned from entering the US.

And last week's killing by US forces of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani raised the specter of a broader conflict. But Moghbeli said she had personally not faced problems during her time in service.

"I haven't in any way felt that changed anything about how I'm treated," she told AFP. She spoke fondly of close friendships forged during her military missions and astronaut training -- feelings that are clearly reciprocated.

At her NASA graduation ceremony, classmate Jonny Kim described Moghbeli as "dependable," "resilient" and "fierce," in short, "the perfect crewmate I'd go into the void of space with." Kim is himself a decorated Navy Seal and emergency physician. He and Moghbeli were two of the five people of color in the graduating class of 11, selected from a record-breaking 18,000 applicants. As an astronaut, Moghbeli will need to draw upon her experiences and the close calls she faced both as a test pilot and later as a combat pilot, to think fast and mitigate the unique risks that come with space flight.

So what is it about space that makes it all worthwhile? "One of the reasons I love working in human space exploration is, it's something we generally all agree on and unite on," she said, citing two decades of close US-Russian cooperation on the International Space Station, despite the two countries' otherwise fraught ties. "I think it is an area where we see diplomacy where we don't see it in other areas," she said. "I think it has an impact."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Oman Sultan Qaboos has died: state media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

The energy of youth will form the basis of change in 21st century: Modi

The energy of youth will form the basis of change in 21st century PM Modi at Belur Math....

Foreign news schedule for Sunday, Jan 12

Stories on US-Iran tensions from multiple datelines. US State Department remarks on Kashmir visit of foreign envoys. Follow up stories on Taiwan general election. Stories on Australian wildfire crisis....

Maha govt to set up think-tank to improve quality of education

The Maharashtra government will set up a think-tank to discuss strategies for improving quality of education in the state, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Sunday. The think-tank will include professionals from various secto...

Sexton leads Cavaliers to road win over Nuggets, 111-103

Collin Sexton scored 25 points, Kevin Love had 19 points and 15 rebounds, and the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Denver Nuggets 111-103 on Saturday night. Tristan Thompson had 18 points and 13 rebounds, Cedi Osman had 11 points and 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020