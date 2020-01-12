Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain's Iran envoy denies attending demo before arrest

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 19:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 19:38 IST
Britain's Iran envoy denies attending demo before arrest

Tehran, Jan 12 (AFP) Britain's ambassador to Tehran denied Sunday that he took part in a demonstration that broke out at a memorial for the 176 people killed when a plane was shot down. Students held a gathering at Tehran's Amir Kabir University on Saturday evening to honour those killed hours after Iran admitted the Ukrainian airliner was downed by mistake.

Iran's Mehr news agency said the ambassador, Rob Macaire, was arrested for his alleged "involvement in provoking suspicious acts" at the gathering in front of the university. On Sunday, Iran confirmed his arrest as a foreigner at "an illegal gathering", but said he was released soon after being identified.

"Can confirm I wasn't taking part in any demonstrations! Went to an event advertised as a vigil for victims of #PS752 tragedy," Macaire said on Twitter, adding he had been detained half an hour after leaving the area. "Normal to want to pay respects -- some of victims were British. I left after 5 mins, when some started chanting," he said.

"Arresting diplomats is of course illegal, in all countries," he added. Iran's deputy foreign minister on Sunday confirmed Macaire had been arrested but said he was freed soon after being identified.

"He wasn't detained, but arrested as unknown foreigner in an illegal gathering," Seyed Abbas Araghchi tweeted, adding Macaire was released 15 minutes after he called the British diplomat to confirm his identity. The British government said Macaire was arrested and detained briefly in the Iranian capital in what it called a "flagrant violation of international law".

Iran's armed forces said on Saturday the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 was mistakenly shot down, after denying for days Western claims it was brought down by a missile. Police dispersed students who chanted "radical" and "destructive" slogans when the tribute to those killed in the air disaster turned into an angry demonstration, Fars news agency reported. (AFP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

AIIMS Nurses Union alleges gender discrimination in reservation for nursing officers' recruitment

AIIMS Nurses Union New Delhi has alleged gender discrimination in the new reservation criteria for recruitment of nursing officers in AIIMS across India. In a letter to Union Heath Minister Harsh Vardhan, the union expressed objections over...

TRAU beat Indian Arrows 2-0 to continue upsurge in I-League

Debutants Tiddim Road Athletic Union TRAU of Manipur registered a comfortable 2-0 victory over All India Football Federations AIFF developmental side Indian Arrows in their I-League match here on Sunday. Naocha Singh scored in the 44th minu...

Never took anyone's help to get CM's post: Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday said he never took anyones help to get the post and he had joined politics to do something good. Recalling the day when the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly poll results were declared, he ...

Delhi BJP's women wing takes out march in support of CAA

The Delhi BJPs women wing took out a march in Lutyens Delhi on Sunday in support of the amended Citizenship Act. Carrying cut-outs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, party volunteers participated in the march from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020