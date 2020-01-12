Canada says Iran has issued more visas, first members of crash team already in Tehran

Iran has issued eight more visas to Canadian officials in the wake of a fatal plane crash near Tehran, making a total of 11 so far, Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Sunday.

Champagne said on Twitter that three officials had arrived in Iran on Saturday to set up a base of operations. Canada says it wants to take part in the crash investigation and help the families of the 57 Canadians who died.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.