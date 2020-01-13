BRIEF-Canadian PM tells Iran plane crash vigil that he will pursue justice and accountability
Jan 12 (Reuters) -
* CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU TELLS VIGIL FOR THOSE KILLED IN IRAN PLANE CRASH THAT HE WILL PURSUE JUSTICE AND ACCOUNTABILITY FOR FAMILIES AND FRIENDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
