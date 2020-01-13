Left Menu
Development News Edition

Princes William, Harry dismiss 'false' report alleging reason for royal split

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 20:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 20:00 IST
Princes William, Harry dismiss 'false' report alleging reason for royal split
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Britain's Princes William and Harry on Monday issued their first joint statement since the royal crisis, dismissing as "false" a media report alleging bullying by the elder brother as one of the reasons behind the bombshell announcement by Harry and Meghan Markle to "step back" from the royal frontline. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the announcement on Wednesday that they intend to "step back" from being frontline royals, split their time between the UK and North America, and work towards becoming "financially independent".

The brothers spoke out to deny a "false" media report, which had alleged "bullying" by William, the Duke of Cambridge, to be among the factors behind the royal split. "Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today (Monday) speculating about the relationship between the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge," the joint statement notes.

"For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful," it notes. While the statement does not name the UK newspaper or the specific report in question, it is believed to be referring to a story in 'The Times' on Monday with the headline: Princes 'fell out because William wasn't friendly towards Meghan'.

It alleges that Harry and Meghan felt "pushed away from the royal family by the 'bullying' attitude" of Prince William. The newspaper referred to a source close to Harry and Meghan as saying that Prince William had been insufficiently welcoming towards 38-year-old Meghan when she first started dating Harry and that the brothers' relationship suffered a blow due to that.

The report, however, admits that the analysis is contested by sources close to both Princes William, 37, and Harry, 35. The statement comes ahead of a crucial Sandringham Summit at Queen Elizabeth II's Norfolk estate where the brothers are set to meet face-to-face alongside the 93-year-old monarch and their father, Prince Charles, for crisis talks over Harry and Meghan's future roles as semi-independent royals.

Prince William has previously spoken of his "sadness" at the broken bond with his younger brother and expressed the hope that they would "play on the team" again in the future. The brothers were seen as being close until a split emerged months after Harry's wedding to Meghan, an American actress, in May 2017 when they decided to divide up their joint charitable foundation.

The rare joint statement indicates their unhappiness at the continuing UK media speculation over their relationship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Saharanpur schools to remain close on Jan 14, 15 due to cold wave conditions

All schools in Saharanpur will remain closed on January 14-15 due to severe cold wave conditions in Uttar Pradesh. Due to the cold wave conditions and rain in the state, District official of Saharanpur orders the closure of all schools affi...

UPDATE 3-Libyan rivals, cajoled by Putin and Erdogan, hold indirect Moscow peace talks

Libyas warring leaders held indirect peace talks in Moscow on Monday with Russia and Turkey urging the rivals to sign a binding truce to end a nine-month-old war and pave the way for a settlement that would stabilize the North African count...

Trump, Germany's Merkel discussed security, Libya -White House

U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke about security in the Middle East, Libya and other issues, White House spokesman Judd Deere said on Monday.Sundays discussion followed a separate conversation between the...

Former pontiff's book draws criticism, highlights problem of "two popes"

Roman Catholic scholars rebuked the former Pope Benedict on Monday for his comments in a new book regarding the delicate matter of priestly celibacy, saying his words were helping to destabilise the reigning Pope Francis. It is not the firs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020