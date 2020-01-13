Left Menu
Development News Edition

Niger army chief fired after 89 killed in extremist attack

  • PTI
  • |
  • Niamey
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 20:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 20:28 IST
Niger army chief fired after 89 killed in extremist attack

Niamey (Niger), Jan 13 (AP) Niger's president has fired the army's chief of staff after attacks against security forces have killed at least 174 security force members since December. President Issoufou Mahamadou's action on Monday came after the death toll from an attack by Islamic extremists on Niger's military last week rose to at least 89, making it the most deadly attack of its kind in years in the West African nation.

The fatalities from the attack Thursday rose dramatically from the 25 soldiers that the government initially said were killed last week. In addition to the soldiers killed in that attack on the Chinagrodrar Advanced Military post near the border with Mali, at least 77 extremists were killed by Niger's army and its foreign allies, most notably France and the United States, according to a statement issued Sunday by the government.

The military's response, which included air support, pushed the extremists from Niger, the government said. There will be three days of national mourning beginning Monday, the government announced.

Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Ahmed Mohamed will be replaced by Brig-Gen. Salifou Modi, who was the military attache for Niger in Germany, the presidential statement said Monday. He also dismissed the Secretary General of the Ministry of National Defense and the Chief of Land Staff. No group has yet claimed responsibility for Thursday's attack, but the attack bore the hallmarks of an Islamic State-linked group that said it was behind the December ambush near the town of Inates that killed 71 soldiers and was previously the most deadly attack of its kind in Niger in years.

“The government calls on the population to be more vigilant, more serene and united, and reaffirms its determination to continue the fight against terrorism until the final victory,” the government statement said. The increase in the death toll as a summit opens in Pau, France, that is to be attended by French President Emmanuel Macron and the leaders of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger Mauritania. Those countries make up the G5 Sahel group that are working with France against the threat of extremists in the region.

The crisis of extremist violence across the Sahel is deepening, particularly in Burkina Faso and Mali. Islamic extremists also targeted and killed 14 Niger security force members who were escorting election officials on Dec. 25 near Sanam, about 200 kilometers (124.27 miles) from the capital of Niamey.

Officials from the national electoral commission were in the area to conduct a census before next year's vote. Niger's military has received training for years from both American and French forces, but these attacks underscore the threat extremists still pose. (AP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Iran won't target Strait of Hormuz over Soleimani killing -analysts

Iran is unlikely to block the Strait of Hormuz, the worlds busiest oil-shipping channel, in reprisal for the killing of Qassem Soleimani for fear of aggravating its Gulf allies and China, regional analysts said on Monday.Tehran has long thr...

Saharanpur schools to remain close on Jan 14, 15 due to cold wave conditions

All schools in Saharanpur will remain closed on January 14-15 due to severe cold wave conditions in Uttar Pradesh. Due to the cold wave conditions and rain in the state, District official of Saharanpur orders the closure of all schools affi...

UPDATE 3-Libyan rivals, cajoled by Putin and Erdogan, hold indirect Moscow peace talks

Libyas warring leaders held indirect peace talks in Moscow on Monday with Russia and Turkey urging the rivals to sign a binding truce to end a nine-month-old war and pave the way for a settlement that would stabilize the North African count...

Trump, Germany's Merkel discussed security, Libya -White House

U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke about security in the Middle East, Libya and other issues, White House spokesman Judd Deere said on Monday.Sundays discussion followed a separate conversation between the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020