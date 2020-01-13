Three lynched on suspicion of stealing cattle in Bangladesh

Three people were on Monday lynched by a mob in Bangladesh on suspicion of stealing cattle, according to media reports. The incident took place in Prembagh village of Jessore district when the suspected thieves came to the village early in the morning and stole three cows from a house belonging to one Khorshed Ali, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

Officer-in-Charge Tajul Islam said that on realising that thieves are in the house, its residents shouted for help. After it was announced on the loudspeaker of a nearby mosque, villagers came out and chased the thieves. Three of them were nabbed by the local people, while three others managed to flee, the report said.

According to a report in bdnews24.com, the deceased were aged between 35 and 45 years. "Two of them died on the scene while the other man was declared dead after being taken to Abhaynagar Upazila Health Complex," Islam was quoted as saying in the report.

Police recovered the bodies from the scene and seized the vehicle used for the theft, it said, adding the three cattle were also rescued.

