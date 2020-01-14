Active shooter reported near school, but no shooting found

Henrico (US), Jan 13 (AP) Police in Virginia responded Monday to a report of an active shooter in the area of a Henrico County middle school but did not immediately find evidence of a shooting. Police got a 911 text indicating there was an active shooter in the same block as Moody Middle School, Henrico County Police spokesman Lt. Matt Pecka said during a news conference.

Authorities responded but found found no evidence of a shooter or of any gunfire, Pecka said. Officers were clearing the scene as a precaution but there were no injuries reported. "Obviously if you have a student in the school system this is very traumatic," Pecka said. He officers were available to speak to concerned parents.

There is no evidence that students were in danger, a Henrico County Public Schools news release said. (AP) CPS

