Canada's Trudeau: Iran plane crash victims would be alive had there been no tension in region

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday that the victims of the Ukrainian airliner shot down in Iran would still be alive if there had been no tensions in the region, according to a transcript of an interview with Global News TV.

The U.S. killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad in Jan. 3 drone strike is what prompted Iran to launch a missile attack on Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops on Jan. 8, hours before the passenger jet was shot down, killing all 176 aboard, including 57 Canadians.

"I think if there were no tensions if there was no escalation recently in the region, those Canadians would be right now home with their families," Trudeau said in the interview.

