REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m GMT/1 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m GMT/1 a.m. ET. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL IRAN-CRASH/

'Clerics get lost!': Iran protests rage after plane disaster Protesters took to the streets of Iran to denounce the country's clerical rulers and riot police deployed to face them in a third day of demonstrations on Monday after authorities acknowledged shooting down a passenger plane by mistake.

IRAQ-SECURITY-EARLY-WARNING/ Hours of forewarning saved U.S., Iraqi lives from Iran's missile attack

Nearly eight hours before Iran’s Jan. 8 missile attack on U.S. forces at bases in Iraq, American and Iraqi soldiers at Ain al-Asad air base scrambled to move personnel and weaponry to fortified bunkers, two Iraqi officers stationed at the base told Reuters. U.S.

PEOPLE-JEFFREY-EPSTEIN-NEW-YORK-TIMES/ Harvard professor Lessig sues NY Times for 'clickbait defamation' over Jeffrey Epstein story

A prominent Harvard Law School professor sued The New York Times on Monday, claiming it engaged in “clickbait defamation” by falsely suggesting he once approved of accepting donations from the late accused sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. NEW-YORK-STABBING/

New York Hanukkah machete attack suspect could face potential death penalty trial The man accused of stabbing at least five people in a machete rampage at the home of a Hasidic rabbi during a Hanukkah celebration could face a death penalty trial if one of his alleged victims, still in a coma, dies, a judge said on Monday.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA/

U.S. Treasury drops China currency manipulator label ahead of trade deal signing The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday dropped its designation of China as a currency manipulator days before top officials of the world’s two largest economies were due to sign a preliminary trade agreement to ease an 18-month-old tariff war.

CHINA-BANKS-DIGITAL/ China to frame rules for online-only banks this year in boost to foreigners: sources

China is working to finalize its first rules to cover online-only banking operations in a push to minimize risk in the financial sector and attract players including foreign lenders, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said. ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-OSCARS-NOMINATIONS/ It's a (mostly) man's world as 'Joker' leads Oscar nominations

Dark comic-book story “Joker” led nominations on Monday for the Oscars in a best picture lineup dominated by stories by or about men and featuring only one actor of color despite efforts over the past few years to diversify the field. FILM-LION-KING-VISUAL-EFFECTS/

Keeping it real: a behind-the-scenes look at 'The Lion King' visual effects How do you make a computer-generated lion, warthog and hyena look real while singing and talking at the same time?

SPORTS SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB/

Barca sack coach Valverde, appoint Setien until 2022 Barcelona have sacked coach Ernesto Valverde and named former Real Betis coach Quique Setien as his replacement, the club said in a statement on Monday.

BASEBALL-HOU/ Astros fire manager, GM after MLB suspensions for sign stealing

The Houston Astros fired Manager A.J. Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow on Monday after Major League Baseball suspended them each for a year for a cheating scandal that involved stealing pitch signs from opposing catchers during their World Series-winning 2017 season. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS USA-SEC/COMMISSIONER-INTERVIEW (PIX)

Securities and Exchange Commissioner Rob Jackson interview on political spending disclosures The Securities and Exchange Commission's Democratic commissioner Rob Jackson speaks with Reuters on corporate political spending disclosures and other corporate governance issues. He is worried new SEC rules could reduce transparency over corporate spending on elections.

14 Jan 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT USA-CRUDE/EXPORTS (GRAPHIC)

Crude exports boom on U.S. Gulf Coast, assuaging bottleneck fears U.S. crude exports from Corpus Christi, Texas have surged to a record in recent weeks, often surpassing hubs such as Houston and Beaumont, Texas thanks to faster-than-expected infrastructure additions.

14 Jan 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT USA-TRADE/SUPPLYCHAINS (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

INSIGHT-U.S. bicycle companies face uphill slog as trade war bites A story about the problems facing U.S. bicycle companies as tariffs imposed by the Trump administration hit their Chinese-made products.

14 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT DAVOS-MEETING/ (PIX) (TV)

World Economic Forum holds pre-Davos news conference in Geneva World Economic Forum holds news conference in Geneva ahead annual gathering of business and political leaders in Swiss resort of Davos from Jan 21-24.

14 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT USA-FED/PHILADELPHIA

Philadelphia Fed issues historical revisions to Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey. Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank issues historical revisions to its Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey.

14 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

14 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT ECB-POLICY/VILLEROY

ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau makes New Year address ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau makes New Year address

14 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT USA-FED/GEORGE

Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President George speaks on economy Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George speaks on the economic and monetary policy outlook before The Central Exchange, in Kansas City, Mo.

14 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

LIBYA-SECURITY/TURKEY Turkey's Erdogan to make speech in parliament, likely to comment on Libya

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech to his AK Party in parliament and is likely to comment on Libya after its warring leaders failed to agree on an open-ended ceasefire to end a nine-month war. 14 Jan 03:45 ET / 08:45 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS IRELAND-ELECTION/

Irish PM holds likely last cabinet meeting before calling election Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said at the weekend that he would have to meet his cabinet before announcing the date of parliamentary elections, setting the stage for an early February poll that could be announced as early as Tuesday.

14 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT

U.S. House Democrats huddle ahead of expected transfer of Trump impeachment charges to Senate Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives will discuss the strategy and timing for sending articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate as Republicans balk at a call to dismiss the charges without a trial

14 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (PIX) (TV)

U.S. House Democrats gather to map impeachment trial strategy U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi consults with fellow Democrats about plans to appoint managers of impeachment trial of President Donald Trump and transmit articles of impeachment to Senate.

14 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Venezuela's Maduro to make state of the nation speech Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is scheduled to make his annual state of the nation speech at the legislative palace, with the ruling Socialist Party calling for a march to parliament.

14 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT ODDLY ENOUGH

SOUTHKOREA-MARINES/CAMP (PIX) (TV) South Koreans take part in marine boot camp

Swimming in icy water, holding up heavy rubber boats at sea, hundreds of South Koreans including students, take part in a marine boot camp to build physical and mental endurance in bitterly cold weather. 14 Jan 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Jury selection continues in New York court for second week of Weinstein rape trial Jury selection in the rape trial of former movie producer Harvey Weinstein continues, as the judge and lawyers in the case choose a panel of 12 impartial New Yorkers to decide his fate.

14 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT USA-COURT/BRIDGEGATE

Supreme Court hears New Jersey "Bridgegate" appeal The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday hears an appeal of criminal convictions of two former associates of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie in the so-called Bridgegate scandal that hindered his 2016 presidential candidacy.

14 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

