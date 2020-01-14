Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-UK to consider tax cut on domestic flights to help Flybe -BBC

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Britain
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 13:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 13:31 IST
UPDATE 1-UK to consider tax cut on domestic flights to help Flybe -BBC
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Britain could cut air passenger taxes on all domestic flights to help rescue struggling regional airline Flybe, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

Finance minister Sajid Javid will meet later with representatives from the Department for Transport (DfT) and Business to discuss the tax and a possible deferring of Flybe's bill, the corporation said. A possible deal could allow Flybe to defer payment of more than 100 million pounds ($130 million) for three years, according to Sky News. Under the plan, Flybe's owners would be required to invest tens of millions of pounds in fresh equity into the company as a condition of any deal.

Flybe's flights appeared to be operating as normal on Tuesday, a day after news reports emerged suggesting it needed to quickly raise new funds to help it survive through the winter when demand for travel is lower. That has heaped pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government which was elected in December. His Conservative party won new seats across regions served by Flybe, helped by a promise to improve connectivity between UK cities beyond London.

Flybe's network of routes includes more than half of UK domestic flights outside London. Based in Exeter, southwest England, it connects smaller cities such as Southampton to Newcastle and carries 8 million passengers a year between 71 airports in the UK and Europe.

Air Passenger Duty is a tax of at least 13 pounds levied by the UK government on passengers departing from UK airports which the aviation industry has long opposed as making them less competitive compared to their European rivals. Flybe has in the past argued that the tax disproportionately affects it, making its flights more expensive compared to its rail and road competitors, because passengers traveling on return flights within the UK will pay it twice.

The DfT and Flybe declined to comment, while the finance department could not immediately be reached for comment. Should the government cut APD for domestic UK flights, other airlines such as EasyJet and British Airways, which fly routes such as London to Edinburgh, would also benefit.

Flybe has 68 aircraft and about 2,000 staff and was already struggling financially when it was bought by Connect Airways, a consortium created by Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Group and investment adviser Cyrus Capital for $2.8 mln last year. The airline, due to be rebranded Virgin Connect later this year, has suffered as the fuel price has risen in recent months, and news stories about its demise could cause a cash flow squeeze as potential customers stop booking.

Should Flybe collapse, it would be the second high-profile failure in Britain's travel industry in less than six months after Thomas Cook went into liquidation last September, stranding thousands of passengers. That followed the collapse of UK holiday airline Monarch in 2017 and Flybe competitor FlyBMI last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-At least 67 dead in avalanches in Pakistan, India- government officials

At least 57 people were killed and others were missing after avalanches in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir over the last 24 hours, senior government officials said on Tuesday.In neighbouring India, at least 10 people were killed after several a...

Nirbhaya case: SC dismisses curative petitions filed by two of four death row convicts

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the curative petitions filed by two of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.A five-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana rejected the curative petitions filed by...

U'khand govt mulls banning mobile phones in classrooms

Uttarakhand government is contemplating a ban on mobile phones in college classrooms, if a majority of students feel it is a good move. A poll will soon be conducted in colleges of the state to take the opinion of students on a proposed ban...

Congress has the temerity of opposing the CAA in the name of

Congress has the temerity of opposing the CAA in the name ofConstitution, which it had strangled by imposition ofEmergency, says Yogi in Bihar....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020