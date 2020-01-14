Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's Johnson says Huawei critics should suggest alternatives

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 19:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 19:40 IST
UK's Johnson says Huawei critics should suggest alternatives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday that opponents of Huawei should suggest alternatives to the Chinese technology company as countries start building out next-generation wireless networks. Johnson's comments come after American national security and telecom officials met their British counterparts in London, as his government prepares to decide on whether there's a future for Huawei in the UK's new 5G networks.

"The British public deserves to have access to the best possible technology," Johnson said in an interview with the BBC. "Now, if people oppose one brand or another, then they have to tell us what's the alternative, right?" Johnson noted that on the other hand, "I don't want, as the UK prime minister, to put in any infrastructure that is going to prejudice our national security or our ability to cooperate with Five Eyes intelligence partners," which include the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The US has been trying to persuade its European allies to avoid using Huawei equipment in superfast next-generation telecom networks, over concerns China's authorities can compel the company to facilitate electronic spying - allegations Huawei denies. U.S. officials have repeatedly warned they would have to rethink intelligence sharing with any countries that use Huawei gear in 5G networks.

The British government is expected to make a final decision on Huawei's role in "non-core" parts of the network, such as antennas. Multiple British media reports said the U.S. delegation told British officials that using Huawei would be "madness" and presented them with a technical file of new security risks. Huawei said it's confident the U.K. government will make its decision "based upon evidence, as opposed to unsubstantiated allegations."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Controllis introduces high capacity rectifiers with seamless solar integration and prioritisation capability

Controllis, a leading global supplier of low carbon and carbon neutral hybrid power solutions, has added the Smart48 DC power system to its portfolio. An efficient and highly scalable power platform, the Smart48 DC power system will help te...

Scoreboard

Australia Innings David Warner not out 128Aaron Finch not out 110 Extras B-4, LB-7, W-9 20Total for no loss in 37.4 overs 258 Bowling Mohammed Shami 7.4-0-58-0, Jasprit Bumrah 7-0-50-0, Shardul Thakur5-0-43-0, Kuldeep Yadav 10-0-55-0, Ravin...

Pb ministers seek action against Cong MP Bajwa for 'revolting' against CM, he remains defiant

Punjab ministers on Tuesday sought disciplinary action against Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa for raising a banner of revolt against Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on public platforms. Reacting to the ministers demand, Bajwa said he will no...

RJD looking forward to contesting Delhi polls in alliance with

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said his party was looking forward to contesting the upcoming Delhi assembly polls in alliance with the Congress, with which it has shared a long partnership in Bihar and on the national level. Yadav, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020