Iran makes arrests 'some individuals' over accidental downing of a Ukrainian airliner
Iran's judiciary has announced it has arrested "some individuals" in connection with the accidental downing of a Ukrainian airliner that claimed the lives of all 176 people aboard.
Iran's judiciary has announced it has arrested "some individuals" in connection with the accidental downing of a Ukrainian airliner that claimed the lives of all 176 people aboard. Without providing additional details, Judiciary spokesperson Gholamhossein Esmaili said that "extensive investigations have taken place and some individuals are arrested", Al Jazeera reported.
After the initial denial, Iran on Saturday admitted that its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had shot down the plane in a "disastrous mistake" Iran's delayed acknowledgement on the same had triggered protests in Tehran and elsewhere by small groups of people, who directed their anger towards senior officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei, amid allegations of being misled. (ANI)
