Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Former Sudan spy service men open fire in protest at dismissal terms

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Khartoum
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 22:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 22:20 IST
UPDATE 4-Former Sudan spy service men open fire in protest at dismissal terms
Representative Image

Dismissed ex-employees of Sudan's National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) shot in the air in Khartoum on Tuesday in protest at severance terms, prompting a heavy security force deployment and the temporary closure of the country's airspace. A Reuters witness saw members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Sudan's most powerful paramilitary group, and the army deploys in Khartoum's main streets and shut down roads after gunmen opened fire outside buildings used by NISS.

In a televised statement, Information Minister Faisal Mohamed Saleh said the gunmen were former employees angry at the terms they had been offered upon their dismissal. The authorities "continue their efforts to persuade the rebellious units to surrender and hand over their arms," said Saleh, adding that there were no casualties.

Security forces blocked the road leading to one of the buildings, the witness added. The district is close to the capital's airport. Authorities closed Sudan's airspace for five hours as a precautionary measure after the start of the shooting, a civil aviation ministry spokesman said.

Sudan is undergoing a three-year political transition overseen by civilians and the military following the overthrow of long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir in April. Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy head of the military council and head of the RSF, said that former Sudan intelligence chief Salah Gosh was behind the shootings. "This is a coordinated plan by Salah Gosh and another member of the National Congress party including some generals from intelligence service," he told a press conference during a visit to Juba in South Sudan later on Tuesday.

"The person behind this shooting today is Salah Gosh. He has many generals active within the security sector with an aim to create confusion and fighting." Dagalo said while he would not consider Tuesday's incident a coup attempt, any such action would not be tolerated. "We will not accept any coup, we will not accept any illegal change. The only change will come from the Sudanese people," he said.

Gosh could not be immediately reached for comment. Restructuring NISS was among the key demands of the uprising that called for Bashir's removal from power. The dismissals were part of the plan to restructure the intelligence agency.

Masked members of NISS dressed in military uniform set up checkpoints in one of Khartoum's main residential streets near the building and were seen firing shots into the air, one of the witnesses said. The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), the country's main protest group, called on state agencies to intervene immediately to stop "these irresponsible operations that are causing terror amongst citizens."

Unverified video footage posted on social media purporting to show the area where the clashes occurred featured sounds of gunfire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

PC shipments finally record growth after 7 consecutive years of decline: Gartner

The PC industry witnessed growth after seven consecutive years of decline, recording a 2.3 per cent increase in worldwide shipments in Q4, 2019, Gartner reported. Worldwide PC shipments were recorded at 70.6 million units in Q4, 2019, with ...

ANALYSIS-Why the Ukrainian plane tragedy is unlikely to lead to global airspace rules

Why was the Ukrainian airliner mistakenly shot down near Tehran by Iranian forces last week for the loss of 176 lives even allowed to take off from a country that had just fired missiles towards its neighbour And why didnt the airline just ...

Two suspected terrorists from Kerala 'picked up' from railway station in Karnataka

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Tuesday informed that two suspected terrorists from Kerala have been picked up from the Udupi railway station.Two suspected terrorists from Kerala, have been picked up by us from the Udupi railwa...

Dynamism of Tamil Nadu and Tamil people amazes me, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that Indias celebration of harmony, diversity and brotherhood and will and zeal of its people were two essential reasons that the countrys great civilisation has prospered. The Prime Minister mad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020