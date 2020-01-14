Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kuwait approves budget with deficit for sixth year

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kuwaitcity
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 22:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 22:25 IST
Kuwait approves budget with deficit for sixth year
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Kuwait's cabinet on Tuesday approved the 2020/2021 budget projecting a huge deficit for the sixth year in a row due to low oil prices, the finance minister said. The Gulf state whose revenues heavily rely on oil prices projected a shortfall of $25.3 billion for the fiscal year starting in April, up 15 percent on the current year, Mariam al-Aqeel said.

"The budget deficit is the result of a drop in oil production and prices," the minister told a press conference in Kuwait City. She said the government decided to keep spending unchanged from the current fiscal year at around $74 billion, of which 71 percent is allocated to civil servants wages and public subsidies.

Revenues are projected at $48.7 billion, 6.0 percent lower than the current year's estimates. More than 87 percent of income comes from oil. Since the crash in oil prices in mid-2014, Kuwait followed other oil-rich Gulf countries in raising fuel and electricity prices but could not impose taxes due to stiff opposition from parliament.

Aqeel said the government will draw down on the state reserve fund to meet the budget deficit as parliament has refused to pass legislation to allow the government to borrow. The minister said the government will press for parliament's approval of the public debt law because borrowing is cheaper than withdrawal from the sovereign wealth funds.

She said the government also wants parliament to approve a law for imposing selective taxes like other Gulf states, describing the law as necessary. The emirate, with a native population of just 1.5 million, has a sovereign wealth fund worth more than $600 billion, providing a cushion for state finances.

Around 3.3 million foreigners live and work in Kuwait.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

PC shipments finally record growth after 7 consecutive years of decline: Gartner

The PC industry witnessed growth after seven consecutive years of decline, recording a 2.3 per cent increase in worldwide shipments in Q4, 2019, Gartner reported. Worldwide PC shipments were recorded at 70.6 million units in Q4, 2019, with ...

ANALYSIS-Why the Ukrainian plane tragedy is unlikely to lead to global airspace rules

Why was the Ukrainian airliner mistakenly shot down near Tehran by Iranian forces last week for the loss of 176 lives even allowed to take off from a country that had just fired missiles towards its neighbour And why didnt the airline just ...

Two suspected terrorists from Kerala 'picked up' from railway station in Karnataka

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Tuesday informed that two suspected terrorists from Kerala have been picked up from the Udupi railway station.Two suspected terrorists from Kerala, have been picked up by us from the Udupi railwa...

Dynamism of Tamil Nadu and Tamil people amazes me, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that Indias celebration of harmony, diversity and brotherhood and will and zeal of its people were two essential reasons that the countrys great civilisation has prospered. The Prime Minister mad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020