Russia sees no grounds to trigger Iran nuclear deal dispute mechanism -TASS
Russia sees no grounds to trigger the dispute mechanism in Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, citing Russia's Foreign Ministry.
The activation of this mechanism may make it impossible to return to implementation of the agreement, TASS quoted the ministry as saying.
France, Britain and Germany formally triggered the mechanism earlier on Tuesday, the strongest step they have taken so far to enforce compliance with the agreement that requires Iran to curb its nuclear programme.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
UPDATE 8-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group
Puducherry CM slams Kiran Bedi over 'autocratic parallel governance'
Iran says US strikes on Iraq show its 'support for terrorism'
Iran condemns U.S. attacks on Iranian-allied militia in Iraq
Strikes by US in Iraq, Syria an act of terrorism: Iran