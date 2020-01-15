Left Menu
Development News Edition

China, Pakistan naval exercise concludes

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 00:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 00:43 IST
China, Pakistan naval exercise concludes

China and Pakistan on Tuesday concluded a nine-day mega naval exercise during which they carried out advance-level joint drills and naval maneuvers in the North Arabian Sea. The sixth 'Sea Guardians' exercise took place in the midst of heightened tension between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue. Key platforms of both China and Pakistan, including submarines, destroyers and frigates, were part of the exercise.

Deputy Commander of Southern Theatre Command People's Liberation Army (Navy), Vice Admiral Dong Jun was chief guest at the closing ceremony at the Karachi Naval Dockyard. Commander of Pakistan Fleet, Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq was also present, Pakistan Navy said in a statement. During the exercise, Pakistan Navy and PLA (Navy) Flotilla comprising naval platforms and assets along with Marines Corps Detachments carried out advance level joint drills and naval maneuvers in North Arabian Sea.

The harbour and sea activities of the exercise were also witnessed by senior officials from both the navies. Exercise Sea Guardians-2020 spanning over nine days was designed to share professional experiences on contemporary and non-traditional threats as well as to enhance bilateral cooperation and interoperability between the two navies.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice Admiral expressed satisfaction over the "mutually benefiting and professionally rewarding conduct of the exercise". Deputy Commander of Southern Theatre Command PLA, Vice Admiral Dong hoped that the exercise will further enhance bilateral relationships and cooperation in general and navies in particular.

India had deployed its aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya in the Arabian Sea at the time China and Pakistan were holding the nine-day mega naval exercise in the region, a move seen as New Delhi sending a clear signal to its two neighbours. China has been expanding its presence in the North Arabian Sea and is developing Pakistan's deep water Gwadar port in the region.

Gwadar is being connected through the over USD 60 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to China's Xinjiang province, providing a key land route to China to access the warm waters of Arabian Sea. The Arabian Sea provides entry to the Indian Ocean where China has built a logistics base at Djibouti in the Horn of Africa.

In September, the Indian Navy drove out a Chinese PLA ship from India's Exclusive Economic Zone and had warned that such activities will be dealt with sternly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

TV18 Broadcast Q3 net profit up 40 pc at Rs 205 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m GMT/ 2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 730 p.m GMT 230 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning....

WRAPUP 6-Iran makes arrests in plane shootdown, police crack down on protests

Iran said on Tuesday it had arrested people accused of a role in shooting down a Ukrainian airliner and had also detained 30 people involved in protests that have swept the nation for four days since the military belatedly admitted its erro...

New video shows two Iranian missiles hit Ukraine plane in Iran -NYT

New security camera footage shows two Iranian missiles, fired 30 seconds apart, hit a Ukrainian commercial airliner after takeoff from Tehran on Jan. 8, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.The missiles were launched from an Iranian milit...

Nepalese man arrested for sexual misconduct upon return from India

A Nepalese man has been arrested upon his return from India for his alleged sexual misconduct inside a public bus and airing the video through social media. Rabin Sarki, 21, was arrested from Chitwan district on Monday evening.In early 2019...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020