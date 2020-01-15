Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump impeachment trial could begin as soon as next week

The United States House of Representatives is expected to meet on Wednesday to discuss sending the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate, triggering a trial early next week, Democrats said following a meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a day before.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 03:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 03:40 IST
Trump impeachment trial could begin as soon as next week
US President Donald Trump (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

The United States House of Representatives is expected to meet on Wednesday to discuss sending the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate, triggering a trial early next week, Democrats said following a meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a day before. The Democratic-controlled House voted last month on two articles of impeachment -- abuse of power related to Trump's dealings with Ukraine and obstruction of the Congress -- but Pelosi has yet to deliver them to the Senate, according to New York Post.

Senator John Cornyn said it's "likely" that opening arguments could begin next Tuesday. "Tuesday is what I'm what's what it's really like feeling like ... And so we'd actually be glued to our chair, starting Tuesday," he told reporters on Monday.

"That's what that's what it feels like right now and I realize things could change," he added. Pelosi has held up the articles because she said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hasn't revealed the framework of the proceedings. But the latter has said that Pelosi cannot dictate how the Senate will conduct the trial.

When the House voted on December 18 to impeach the President, the expectation was that the articles would be sent to the Senate right away. But Pelosi had surprised many by saying she would withhold sending the articles until Senate Republicans agreed to a "fair process" for the trial. Meanwhile, the White House has been preparing for the trial to begin and have discussed with Republicans the option of an immediate vote to dismiss the articles in the Senate.

The motion would require 51 votes and Republicans who hold a 53-47 majority appear to be falling short of that number. In addition, the House is also expected to name managers to act as prosecutors in what's expected to be a weeks-long trial that will likely end in an acquittal.

Notably, former National Security Advisor John Bolton and acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney will be the key witnesses who could describe first-hand how Trump pressured Ukraine. Both were prevented by Trump from speaking to House impeachment investigators. Bolton has since said he would testify if the Senate issued a subpoena. Since the very beginning, Trump has dismissed impeachment as a "witch-hunt". He refused to allow White House officials to testify during the inquiry and tried to block House investigators from obtaining government documents and emails. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

TV18 Broadcast Q3 net profit up 40 pc at Rs 205 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Argentine duo help Tottenham past Boro in replay, Newcastle through

Tottenhams Hotspurs Argentine midfield duo Giovani Lo Celso and Erik Lamela both scored as Jose Mourinhos side edged past Middlesbrough 2-1 in their FA Cup third-round replay on Tuesday. In eight-time winners Tottenhams first FA Cup tie at ...

'Game of Thrones' actors among Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' cast

Amazon.com Inc unveiled the first cast of actors for its highly anticipated The Lord of the Rings streaming television series on Tuesday, including two Game of Thrones veterans, and said production would begin in New Zealand next month. Amo...

Pistons G Rose fined $25K for throwing pen in stands

Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose was fined 25,000 by the NBA for tossing a pen into the stands, executive vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe announced Tuesday. Rose threw the pen across the court and into the stands w...

UPDATE 1-Lebanon security forces fire tear gas, clash with protesters near central bank

Lebanese security forces fired tear gas to disperse protesters outside the central bank on Tuesday night, facing off with dozens of people who pelted them with stones and fireworks.Security forces also fired live rounds into the air, a Reut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020