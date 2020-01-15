Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ottawa dismisses as 'nonsense' Iran's claim few crash victims were Canadian

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ottawa
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 07:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 07:41 IST
Ottawa dismisses as 'nonsense' Iran's claim few crash victims were Canadian
Debris of a Ukrainian Boeing 737 aircraft that crashed after taking off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport on Wednesday Image Credit: ANI

Canada on Tuesday dismissed as "nonsense" Tehran's insistence that only a few Canadians died last week when Iran shot down an airliner and demanded full accountability for what it called a horrible crime. The remarks by Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne were some of the toughest from a Canadian official since the disaster in which 176 people died, 57 of them Canadian.

Iran, which does not recognise the concept of dual nationality, said last week that only a handful of victims were Canadian, according to officials in Ottawa. "What I would say is it's nonsense ... we will not accept that position," Champagne told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp., saying he had raised the matter with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif earlier in the day.

"We have already pushed back and been very, very clear to the Iranian regime that this is not going to hold. I think the world is watching and under the circumstances I would expect, and I demand, that Iran would obviously respect what Canada wants when it comes to its own citizens." Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday that Iran's admission it shot down the plane was an important step. Iran has granted visas for a Canadian team of investigators and consular officials.

Iran said on Tuesday it had arrested people accused of a role in shooting down the Ukrainian airliner and promised a thorough investigation. "We are going to pursue full justice and we are going to make sure first we understand ... who committed this horrible crime and that these people are prosecuted in accordance with the highest standards of the law," said Champagne, who did not give details.

Champagne will preside over a meeting of his counterparts from Ukraine, Britain, Afghanistan and Sweden in London on Thursday to discuss their response. Canada has not had diplomatic relations with Iran since 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Dalila Jakupovic slams Australia Open organisers after bushfire smoke forces her to abandon match

After being forced to retire from her Australian Open qualifying match, Slovenias Dalila Jakupovic slammed the organisers of the tournament, saying the tennis players expected them to take better care. Jakupovic had collapsed with a coughin...

Panthers 7-time Pro Bowl LB Kuechly retires at 28

Seven-time Pro Bowl linebacker Luke Kuechly, the NFLs most prolific tackler since being drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2012, announced his retirement from his playing career on Tuesday at age 28. Kuechly, who has been the heart of the ...

Taiwan president urges China to review policy after election win

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen urged China on Wednesday to review its policy towards the island, days after she won a landslide re-election victory, in a rebuke that could fuel further tensions with China.We hope China can understand the opi...

Student fatally shot at Texas high school; suspect arrested

A student was shot to death at a Texas high school, and a suspect was arrested hours later, officials said. Grenita Latham, interim superintendent of the Houston Independent School District, on Tuesday confirmed the shooting victim at Bella...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020