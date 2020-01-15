Taranjit Singh Sandhu to take charge as the new Indian Ambassador to US

By Reena Bhardwaj Taranjit Singh Sandhu will take charge as the new Indian Ambassador to the United States, a senior Indian official told ANI.

He will succeed Ambassador Harsh Vardhan Shringla, the new Foreign Secretary-designate, who recently left for New Delhi to take charge later this month. Official sources said that the file relating to the Ambassador's appointment has been cleared by the competent authority but the government is yet to make an official announcement about it.

Sandhu is the current High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka since January 24, 2017. He has previously served as the Deputy Chief of Mission at Embassy of India in Washington DC from 2013 to 2017. The Ambassador had also previously served in the Indian mission in DC between 1997 to 2000 and is generally believed to be a familiar face in the Washington DC circle.

Official sources also told ANI that Sandhu's appointment will be announced 'soon' in light of the possibility that US President Donald Trump is likely to visit India on a standalone visit towards the end of February. The official also said that the procedures of the new appointee are also underway in Washington DC. (ANI)

