Student fatally shot at Texas high school; suspect arrested

  • Bellaire
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 08:54 IST
  • Created: 15-01-2020 08:44 IST
A student was shot to death at a Texas high school, and a suspect was arrested hours later, officials said. Grenita Latham, interim superintendent of the Houston Independent School District, on Tuesday confirmed the shooting victim at Bellaire High School had died. She gave no other information and took no questions.

A suspect was arrested Tuesday night, according to a school district statement issued about three-and-a-half hours after the shooting. It provided no other details about where the shooting occurred in the school complex, whether the suspect was a student, or what led to the arrest. The district announces classes had been canceled Wednesday after Latham originally said they were going on as scheduled. Representatives of the district and Bellaire police did not immediately reply to messages from The Associated Press.

Emergency crews were seen performing CPR as the student was carried on a stretcher to an ambulance outside the school, KPRC-TV reported. There were conflicting media reports about whether the shooting happened inside or outside the school. The city, a suburb southwest of Houston, confirmed on Twitter that there was a shooting and said the suspect is still at large. It advised resident to avoid the area around the school or remain in their homes. Officials gave no update on the suspect's status later at a news conference.

Television footage from the school showed students gathered outside and police cars and an ambulance with their lights blazing.

