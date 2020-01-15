Reuters Odd News Summary

Left Menu
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Yamaha warns musicians not to climb in instrument cases after Ghosn escape

Yamaha Corporation, has warned people not to try and squeeze inside musical instrument cases after reports former Nissan Motor boss Carlos Ghosn fled Japan concealed inside in one. "We won't mention the reason, but there have been many tweets about climbing inside large musical instrument cases. A warning after any unfortunate accident would be too late, so we ask everyone not to try it," the Japanese company said in a post on its twitter account on Jan. 11. UK's Johnson: I need to lose weight but becoming vegan would cheese me off

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he wants to lose weight in 2020, but will not do "Veganuary" - the popular practice of becoming vegan in January - as it would take too much concentration and mean giving up cheese. "I had thought of it but it requires so much concentration. I do take my hat off to vegans who can handle it," he said during an interview with BBC TV having confessed he wanted to lose some pounds in the next year. Brain freeze: Russian firm offers path to immortality for a fee

When Alexei Voronenkov's 70-year-old mother passed away, he paid to have her brain frozen and stored in the hope breakthroughs in science will one day be able to bring her back to life. It is one of 71 brains and human cadavers - which Russian company KrioRus calls its "patients" - floating in liquid nitrogen in one of several metres-tall vats in a corrugated metal shed outside Moscow.

