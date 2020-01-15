Italy arrests dozens over Mafia scam of EU funds

Italian police said on Wednesday they had dismantled a massive Mafia operation in Sicily which had been defrauding the European Union of millions of euros in funds destined to farmers.

A total of 94 people were arrested in early morning raids, the public prosecutor in Messina said in a statement. Those arrested included the heads of two Mafia families, a notary, entrepreneurs and public administrators charged with helping farmers access funds.

