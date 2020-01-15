Italy arrests dozens over Mafia scam of EU funds
Italian police said on Wednesday they had dismantled a massive Mafia operation in Sicily which had been defrauding the European Union of millions of euros in funds destined to farmers.
A total of 94 people were arrested in early morning raids, the public prosecutor in Messina said in a statement. Those arrested included the heads of two Mafia families, a notary, entrepreneurs and public administrators charged with helping farmers access funds.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Italian
- Rome
- Sicily
- European Union
- Messina
ALSO READ
City clash will be good barometer of Everton's progress: Ancelotti
UPDATE 1-No tariff increases for most Italian motorways in 2020 - ministry
Kubica joins F1 team Alfa Romeo as reserve driver
Motor racing-Kubica joins Alfa Romeo F1 team as reserve driver
UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Kubica opens new chapter as Alfa Romeo F1 reserve