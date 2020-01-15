Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Airlines boss Walsh condemns UK help for Flybe

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Britain
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 15:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 15:14 IST
UPDATE 1-Airlines boss Walsh condemns UK help for Flybe
File photo Image Credit: Pixabay

Willie Walsh, head of the British Airways parent company, has attacked a government-backed rescue of regional UK airline Flybe, calling it a blatant misuse of public funds.

Flybe was rescued on Tuesday after its shareholders agreed to invest more money while the government provided support, reported to involve the deferral of a tax bill. Walsh, chief executive of British Airways owner IAG and one of the biggest names in the industry, criticized the government support for a privately-held company, saying the taxpayer was picking up the tab for mismanagement of the airline.

"This is a blatant misuse of public funds," he said in an emailed statement. Walsh and other critics of the Flybe bail-out pointed to the fact that the carrier's ultimate owners surely had deep enough pockets to ensure the airline's survival without government help.

British Airways competes against Flybe on some routes and Flybe is owned by a group that includes long term BA rival Virgin Atlantic, plus Stobart Group and investment adviser Cyrus Capital. Virgin Atlantic is 51% owned by Richard Branson's Virgin Group with the balance held by another BA rival, Delta, the second-biggest U.S. airline by passenger numbers with a market capitalization of $40 billion.

Under pressure to deliver on an election promise to help improve transport links outside London, the government agreed to help Flybe, in contrast to a similar test last September when it took no action to help save the much larger travel company Thomas Cook. Flybe connects smaller UK cities such as Southampton and Newcastle and its network of routes includes more than half of UK domestic flights outside London.

Walsh has also written a letter to Transport Minister Grant Shapps, said the BBC, outlining his concerns about the Flybe deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Fit-again Prithvi set to join India A team in New Zealand

Young opener Prithvi Shaw will join the India A squad in New Zealand in the next 48 hours, having recovered from the shoulder injury he sustained during a Ranji Trophy game last week. Unlike recent times, Prithvis rehabilitation programme w...

Mexican government preparing 'ambitious' criminal justice reform

Faced with rampant drug violence and homicides at record highs, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obradors government is preparing far-reaching reforms of Mexicos justice system to combat insecurity and a culture of impunity, officials said on ...

Delhi govt recommends rejecting mercy plea of Nirbhaya convict

The Delhi government on Wednesday recommended rejecting the mercy plea filed by Mukesh Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, and forwarded it to the LG at lightning speed, Deputy Chief Mini...

Shivaji memorial should be on land, Maratha outfit demands

The Maratha Seva Sangh MSS has demanded that the planned memorial of warrior king Shivaji should be built on land and not in the sea. The Maharashtra government is building a memorial of the 17th century king off the Mumbai coast. It will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020