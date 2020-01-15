Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Leaders fear for planet as they pack for "green" Davos

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 17:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 17:19 IST
UPDATE 1-Leaders fear for planet as they pack for "green" Davos
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Climate change and environmental destruction top the risks highlighted by world decision-makers in a survey ahead of the 2020 gathering of the global elite in the Swiss ski resort of Davos. For the first time the annual risk report, compiled by the World Economic Forum (WEF), found the top five concerns were all environmental, from extreme weather to biodiversity loss and events like oil spills and radioactive contamination.

That came as trade wars and the rise of nationalist politics around the world were also cited by the panel of more than 750 experts and decision-makers surveyed as making it harder for countries to work together on solutions. This year's Davos takes place against the backdrop of some of Australia's worst-ever bushfires. While the government there has avoided making a link to climate change, the fires have added to public concern about the heating of the planet.

"The visibility of the impact of extreme weather events, wildfires, flooding, has heightened awareness," said Emily Farnworth, WEF Head of Climate Change Initiatives. "What we are now seeing is the reality of what it means."

This year's Davos, which runs next week, has chosen sustainability as its main theme and comes as campaigners such as Greta Thunberg ramp up pressure on business and governments. BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink on Tuesday warned company boards to step up efforts to tackle climate change, seen as a big shift by the world's top asset manager.

At the same time, leading economies are behind on pledges to cut carbon emissions made with the 2015 Paris Agreement and activists remain wary of empty promises, pointing to the huge subsidies and private funds still on offer for fossil fuels. U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to attend, although some world leaders will skip this year's Davos. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told his ministers to avoid an event seen by many as elitist.

CARBON NEUTRAL In a bid to preempt criticism that its jet-set guests are part of the problem, the WEF said this year's Davos would use offsets to be fully carbon neutral, line up more electric vehicles and offer local food and non-meat protein options.

WEF founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab also announced plans to launch a scheme using public and private funds to plant one trillion trees by the end of this decade. Environmental concerns have been rising up the list of its perceived long-term risks, a marked change from a decade ago when the West's biggest economies were thrown into a recession by the financial crisis.

The biggest risk that year was seen as a fresh collapse in asset prices, while inequality was the top concern from 2012 to 2014. Immigration loomed large in the 2016 survey as hundreds of thousands of migrants arrived in Europe, fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and Africa. Aside from the environment, the 2020 survey highlights concerns about shortfalls in the governance of the technology sector, struggling health sectors and doggedly high inequality.

In its methodology for the survey, the WEF said a "global risk" was defined as one that could cause major harm to several countries or industries within the next 10 years. Two-thirds of the respondents were male, with a majority from Europe and North America and most aged between 40 and 59. For the first time, the survey included results from 200 under-30s around the world identified as future leaders in various fields.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

OPEC expects lower demand for its oil as U.S. hits new milestone

OPEC expects lower demand for its crude oil in 2020 even as global demand rises, it said on Wednesday, as rival producers grab market share and the United States sets another output record.The United States, which has seen its output soar i...

Climate change threatening all progress, nations must deal with challenge jointly: Maldives FM

Asserting that climate change was threatening to undercut all progress, Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid on Wednesday urged countries to jointly deal with the challenge in a meaningful way. He also said that a stronger, prosperous, ...

No action against top bankers for alleged frauds before CVC panel's nod

No action can be initiated against top bankers for involvement in suspected frauds before a panel formed on Wednesday by the Central Vigilance Commission CVC gives its nod, according to an official order. A five-member advisory board for ba...

Pratham’s teacherless education model gets global recognition in WEF Report

Pratham, one of the largest non-government organizations NGOs in India, has been selected as an ideal school system by the World Economic Forum WEF. In a report titled Schools of the Future Defining New Models of Education for the Fourth In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020