Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran's Rouhani urges 'unity' after plane protests

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 17:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 17:20 IST
Iran's Rouhani urges 'unity' after plane protests
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani Image Credit: ANI

President Hassan Rouhani appealed Wednesday for "unity" and flagged the need for radical changes to the way Iran is run, after a wave of angry protests over the accidental downing of a Ukrainian airliner. The Kyiv-bound Boeing 737 was shot down last week in a catastrophic error shortly after takeoff from Tehran, killing all 176 passengers and crew on board.

Iran had for days denied claims based on US intelligence that the plane had been downed by a missile, triggering four days of demonstrations as well as international calls for a full and transparent investigation. One week on from the disaster, Rouhani called for "national unity" in an address broadcast live on state television.

"If there was a delay" by the armed forces to release information about the air disaster, "let them apologize," he said. Rouhani also called for a full explanation of what happened in the air disaster, which came hours after Iran's military fired a wave of missiles at US troops stationed in Iraq.

The missile attack was launched in retaliation for a US drone strike that killed Iran's most prominent general, Qasem Soleimani, who headed the Revolutionary Guards' foreign operations arm. Rouhani also said Iranians wanted "diversity" as he urged the electoral authorities to refrain from disqualifying would-be candidates for a February 21 general election.

That would mark a major shift in a country where all candidates are vetted by a constitutional watchdog, The Guardian Council, for their loyalty to the state. "The people are our masters and we are its servants. The servant must address the master with modesty, precision, and honesty," Rouhani said in his remarks after a cabinet meeting.

"The people want to make sure that the authorities treat them with sincerity, integrity, and trust. "Allow all parties and groups to run for office," he said. "Surely you have nothing to lose.

"The country cannot be governed by one political wing alone. The country belongs to everyone." Iran has been rocked by crisis after crisis since 2018.

In May that year, US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from a landmark 2015 agreement that gave Iran relief from sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear program. Since then, the US has relentlessly slapped waves of sanctions on Iran as part of a stated campaign of "maximum pressure".

Washington says the campaign is aimed at reining in Tehran's missile program and "destabilizing behavior" in the region. Iran has hit back by progressively reducing its commitments to the nuclear deal.

On Tuesday, as tensions mounted with the West over the downed airliner, European parties to the deal launched an arbitration process charging Iran with failing to observe its commitments to the accord. In response Iran warned Britain, France and Germany they must "be prepared to accept the consequences" of their move.

The past year has seen arch-enemies Iran and the United States come to the brink of war on at least two separate occasions. On June 21, 2019, Trump approved a strike on Iran in retaliation for its downing of a US drone, before canceling it at the last minute.

Most recently, Iran had been braced for US counterstrikes after it launched a volley of missiles at US troops in Iraq to avenge Soleimani's killing. But Trump refrained after the missiles caused no casualties. In his address on Wednesday, Rouhani blamed the United States and its allies for causing "insecurity" across the Middle East.

Their "mistakes", he said, included the Soleimani killing, interventions in Iraq, Yemen and Libya, as well as the US decision to pull out of the nuclear deal and reimpose sanctions on Iranian oil. "Security in this sensitive and important region will come at the expense of the entire world," said Rouhani.

"Today the American soldier is not safe, tomorrow it could be the turn of the European soldier," he added, warning the US and its allies to leave the region. The downing of the Ukrainian airliner came after a spate of disasters for Iran.

On January 7, at least 59 mourners were trampled to death at a funeral procession for Soleimani in his hometown of Kerman, in the southeast of the Islamic republic. The country has also been wracked by heavy flooding since Friday that has claimed the lives of at least three people and left hundreds of villages cut off.

Referring to the series of disasters which he described as "unimaginable" and "unacceptable", Rouhani said they should lead to a "big decision" about Iran's political system. "And that major decision," he said, "is national reconciliation." "These (parliamentary) elections must be the first step."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

OPEC expects lower demand for its oil as U.S. hits new milestone

OPEC expects lower demand for its crude oil in 2020 even as global demand rises, it said on Wednesday, as rival producers grab market share and the United States sets another output record.The United States, which has seen its output soar i...

Climate change threatening all progress, nations must deal with challenge jointly: Maldives FM

Asserting that climate change was threatening to undercut all progress, Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid on Wednesday urged countries to jointly deal with the challenge in a meaningful way. He also said that a stronger, prosperous, ...

No action against top bankers for alleged frauds before CVC panel's nod

No action can be initiated against top bankers for involvement in suspected frauds before a panel formed on Wednesday by the Central Vigilance Commission CVC gives its nod, according to an official order. A five-member advisory board for ba...

Pratham’s teacherless education model gets global recognition in WEF Report

Pratham, one of the largest non-government organizations NGOs in India, has been selected as an ideal school system by the World Economic Forum WEF. In a report titled Schools of the Future Defining New Models of Education for the Fourth In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020