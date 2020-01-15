Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanon banks in tatters after 'savage' night-time protests

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 18:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 18:46 IST
Lebanon banks in tatters after 'savage' night-time protests
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Public anger against cash-strapped banks boiled over in crisis-hit Lebanon where demonstrators armed with metal rods, fire extinguishers and rocks attacked branches in protest at controls that have trapped the savings of ordinary depositors. The Red Cross said Wednesday that at least 37 people were injured in an overnight showdown during which protesters smashed windows of banks and scuffled with security forces in the capital's Hamra commercial district.

Police said 59 people were detained, making it one of the largest waves of arrests since Lebanon's anti-government protest movement began on October 17 demanding a complete government overhaul. As the movement nears the start of its fourth month, banks have become a prime target of demonstrators who charge them with driving the country towards its worst economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.

On Wednesday morning in Hamra, a banking hub, almost every branch was left with smashed display windows, destroyed ATMs and graffiti-daubed walls, after what the Association of Banks condemned as a "savage" onslaught. Banks opened their doors despite the wreckage, as cleaners wiped spray paint off walls and workers replaced window fronts.

With some ATMs destroyed beyond repair, passers-by looked on in astonishment at the aftermath of the night-time assault on banks. "There is a lot of anger," Alia told AFP in front of a damaged branch.

"You have to go to the bank twice to withdraw just USD 200." In other areas of Beirut, demonstrators blocked a key flyover and gathered outside a police station where demonstrators have been detained, under the watchful eye of security forces.

Banks have since September arbitrarily capped the number of dollars customers can withdraw or transfer abroad, in a country where the greenback and the Lebanese pound are used interchangeably. Although no formal policy is in place, most lenders have limited withdrawals to around USD 1,000 a month, while others have imposed tighter curbs.

Sparked by a grinding liquidity crunch, the controls are increasingly forcing depositors to deal in the plummeting pound, amounting to what experts are calling a de facto banking "hair cut". The local currency has lost over a third of its value against the dollar on the parallel market, plunging to almost 2,500 against the US dollar over the past week.

The official rate was pegged at 1,507 Lebanese pounds to the greenback in 1997. Demonstrators accuse banks of holding their deposits hostage while allowing politicians, senior civil servants, and bank owners to transfer funds abroad.

Banks have as a result transformed into arenas of conflict, where shouting and tears abound, as depositors haggle tellers to release their money. Compounding the situation, debt-burdened Lebanon has been without a government since Saad Hariri resigned as prime minister on October 29 under pressure from the anti-government protests.

Lebanon's under-fire politicians have yet to agree on a new cabinet line-up despite the designation last month of Hassan Diab, a professor, and former education minister, to replace Hariri. The designated premier has pledged to form a government of independent experts -- a key demand of protesters -- but acknowledged last week that some parties were hindering his attempts.

Authorities on Wednesday condemned the night-time attacks and called for legal action against the perpetrators. Hariri termed the rampage "unacceptable," while parliament speaker Nabih Berri questioned whether the aim was to "destroy the country." But the UN envoy to Lebanon, Jan Kubis, blamed politicians for the turmoil.

"Politicians, don't blame the people, blame yourselves for this dangerous chaos," he said in a strongly-worded statement, accusing them of standing by and watching the economy "collapse". Piling extra pressure on the premier-designate, demonstrators have returned to the streets since Saturday after a brief lull over the end-of-year holidays.

They staged a demonstration Tuesday outside Diab's house at the launch of "a week of wrath". But Hamra was the main target of Tuesday night's demonstrations, with protesters hurling stones and firecrackers at security forces who responded with tear gas.

They splattered walls with graffiti, vandalized street signs and sparked a blaze outside the Association of Banks head office. Showing no sign of backing down, demonstrators called for another demonstration outside Lebanon's central bank building later Wednesday.

The main arteries were closed in north and east Lebanon and several schools stayed closed after the latest unrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Egyptian security raids Turkish news agency office in Cairo - agency

Egyptian security forces raided the office of the Turkish state-run Anadolu news agency in Cairo on Thursday and detained four of its staff, the agency said on Twitter.A spokesman for interior ministry was not immediately available for comm...

North West Health distances from fake fumigation tender advert

The North West Health Department has distanced itself from a fake fumigation tender advert circulating on social media. The advertised tender for fumigation, supposedly for a certain health facility in the province, is littered with spellin...

Germany to support 'bio-economy' with 3.6 bn euros

German ministers on Wednesday agreed to an action plan for the bio-economy worth 3.6 billion euros to help sustainable resources replace the material of fossil origin in everyday products. Research and agriculture ministers Anja Karlizcek a...

1984 riots: Sikh passengers dragged out of trains & killed, police arrested none from spot, says SIT

Sikh passengers were dragged out of trains and killed at railway stations in Delhi during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots but the police did not arrest anyone from the spot saying that they were outnumbered, a Supreme Court appointed SIT has said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020