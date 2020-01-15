India is rising star in global economy: Estonia FM

Calling India a 'rising star' in the global economy, Estonia Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu on Wednesday said that his country is looking for cooperation with New Delhi in the digital and cyber fields. "We would like to see cooperation in the digital and cyber areas [with India] because of the inspiring spirit of Indian entrepreneurship. We see India as a rising star in the global economy," said Reinsalu while speaking to ANI here.

When asked whether the governments of two countries are in talks regarding the implementation of Estonia's one card system in India, Reinsalu said that his country would be "delighted to share" its experience about the system. "I know you are improving system in India and we would be most delighted to share our experience ... we should deepen our experiences," said Reinsalu, who is here to attend the Raisina Dialogue 2020.

Early in the day, Reinsalu met his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue 2020, which is currently going on in the national capital. During the meeting with Jaishankar, Reinsalu conveyed Estonia's support for India's UNSC non-permanent member for 2021-22.

Reinsalu said that the meeting with Jaishankar was "very marvellous." "Meeting was very marvellous. There is no political agenda because India and Estonia's political relation is cloudless," he said. (ANI)

