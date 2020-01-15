Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak anti-terrorism court holds marathon hearing on Hafiz Saeed; adjourns proceedings

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lahore
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 22:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 22:19 IST
Pak anti-terrorism court holds marathon hearing on Hafiz Saeed; adjourns proceedings

Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed's lawyers on Wednesday presented their arguments for six hours before a Pakistani Anti-Terrorism Court to defend him in a terror financing case. The lawyers said Saeed had no connection with the terror financing charges and the piece of land acquired in the name of the trust (by Saeed and others) was used for setting up seminaries and mosques.

"Hafiz Saeed's lawyers Naseeruddin Nayyar and Imran Fazal Gull presented their arguments for more than six hours in the anti-terrorism court Lahore regarding terror financing charges against Saeed and his three close associates Prof Zafar Iqbal, Abdus Salam Bin Muhammad and Muhammad Ashraf," a court official told PTI on Wednesday. The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) adjourned the hearing for Thursday.

On Tuesday, Saeed recorded his statement before the ATC in two terror financing cases against him in which he pleaded "not guilty". "In response to a questionnaire handed over to him by the Anti-Terrorism Court Lahore regarding terror financing charges against him, Saeed on Tuesday submitted his reply in which he dismissed all charges against him. He pleaded not guilty," the court official said.

The cases of terror financing have been registered against him in Lahore and Gujranwala cities on the application of Counter Terrorism Department of Punjab police. Saeed was produced before the ATC in high security. Journalists were not allowed to enter the court premises for the coverage of the proceedings.

Earlier Saeed's counsel requested the court for adjournment of the hearing against his client in terror financing case, saying Saeed needed more time to record his statement. Cross examination of prosecution witnesses against the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba and his three close aides by the defence counsel has already been concluded.

The prosecution had produced a good number of witnesses against Saeed. The ATC indicted Saeed and others in December in terror financing case. The Counter Terrorism Department had registered 23 FIRs against Saeed and his accomplices on the charges of terror financing in different cities of Punjab province and arrested him on July 17. He is held at the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore.

Saeed-led JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, including six Americans. Saeed's indictment followed growing international pressure on Pakistan to stop militant groups from collecting funds in the country and to take immediate action against those still involved in militant activities.

The international terror financing watchdog FATF has decided to keep Pakistan on its 'Grey' list for failure to curb funnelling of funds to terror groups LeT, JeM and others. The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which kept Pakistan on the Grey List for an extended period till February 2020, had warned in October that Islamabad would be put on the Black List if it did not comply with the remaining 22 points in a list of 27 questions.

Saeed, a UN and US designated terrorist, has USD 10 million American bounty on his head.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. judge blocks Trump order requiring local officials' consent to accept refugees

A U.S. federal judge ruled on Wednesday to block an executive order by President Donald Trump that only allows refugees to be resettled if state and local officials agree to accept them.In November, a coalition of refugee resettlement group...

UPDATE 4-UN official blames politicians for "dangerous chaos" in Lebanon

Lebanese politicians are to blame for the countrys economic collapse, a senior U.N. official said on Wednesday, rebuking a ruling elite that has failed to draw up a rescue plan for a country hit by more violent protests.With banks tightly l...

Those who did nothing in 60 yrs questioning Modi govt: Amit Shah on Congress raising jobs, economy issues

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hit out at the Congress and other opposition parties for spreading negativity on jobs and economy fronts, saying those who did nothing in 60 years of their rule are now questioning the Modi governm...

UPDATE 1-Rugby-Sexton new Ireland captain as Farrell era begins

Ireland flyhalf Johnny Sexton was chosen as the teams new captain on Wednesday as coach Andy Farrell named his first squad since taking over from Joe Schmidt after last years disappointing World Cup. Sexton, a former world rugby player of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020