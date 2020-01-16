Canada investigators to examine Iran crash wreckage later on Wednesday- Ottawa

Crash investigators from Canada have visited the site of an Iranian plane disaster in which 57 Canadians died and will examine the wreckage later on Wednesday, said Transport Minister Marc Garneau.

The investigators have not yet been granted access to the flight and cockpit recorders, Garneau told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.