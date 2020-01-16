Texas executes man convicted of shooting wife to death in 2005

A 64-year-old man was executed by lethal injection in Texas on Wednesday, 15 years after authorities say he fatally shot his estranged wife who had told her friends she did not expect to get out of the abusive marriage alive.

John Gardner was pronounced dead at 6:36 p.m. local time at the state's death chamber in Huntsville, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said in a statement. Gardner was convicted of killing his wife Tammy Gardner, 41, in 2005.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.