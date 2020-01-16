Increased pressure required for UN Security Council reform: Estonian FM

Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu on Thursday said that increased pressure is needed to reform the UN Security Council. "Estonia believes increased pressure is needed to reform the UN Security Council," he said in his address at the Raisina Dialogue 2020 here.

Earlier on Wednesday, Reinsalu met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and conveyed his country's support for India's candidature for the non-permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for 2021-2022. "The two leaders met here on the sidelines of Raisina Dialogue 2020. They extensively discussed various issues of mutual interest for further deepening the partnership between India and Estonia," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

The ministry also said that Reinsalu's visit will further strengthen bilateral relations between India and Estonia. Speaking to ANI, Reinsalu termed his meeting with Jaishankar as "very marvellous." "Meeting was very marvellous. There is no political agenda because India and Estonia's political relation is cloudless," he said.

The Estonian Foreign Minister also called India a 'rising star' in the global economy and said that his country is looking for cooperation with New Delhi in digital and cyber fields. (ANI)

