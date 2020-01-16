Poland delighted with EU climate fund proposal
A European Union fund designed to help coal-reliant regions move towards a greener economy is very good news for Poland, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday. All EU countries except Poland agreed last month they should transform their economies over the next 30 years to combat climate change and ensure they do not emit more carbon dioxide than they absorb.
In an attempt to get Warsaw on board, the European Commission - the EU executive - announced details of the Just Transition Fund this week. "...This understanding of our position is ... very good news for Poland," Morawiecki told a news conference in Prague.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mateusz Morawiecki
- European Union
- Poland
- Warsaw
- Prague
- European Commission
ALSO READ
Brexit: PM Johnson vows to take UK out of European Union
Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more
Poland hit by bird flu outbreak on turkey farms
Poland's Chopin contest ever popular in Asia
Bird flu kills 25,000 turkeys in eastern Poland, sparks cull