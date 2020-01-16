Poland delighted with EU climate fund proposal

A European Union fund designed to help coal-reliant regions move towards a greener economy is very good news for Poland, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday. All EU countries except Poland agreed last month they should transform their economies over the next 30 years to combat climate change and ensure they do not emit more carbon dioxide than they absorb.

In an attempt to get Warsaw on board, the European Commission - the EU executive - announced details of the Just Transition Fund this week. "...This understanding of our position is ... very good news for Poland," Morawiecki told a news conference in Prague.

