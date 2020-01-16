Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid Benedict book controversy, Vatican officials see need for rules on ex-popes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Vatican City
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 21:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 21:01 IST
Amid Benedict book controversy, Vatican officials see need for rules on ex-popes
File photo

An imbroglio over former Pope Benedict's involvement in a book has sparked calls by some Vatican officials for clear rules about the status of any future pontiffs who may resign rather than the rule for life. Senior official sources said they hope Pope Francis addresses the issue after the death of Benedict, who in 2013 became the first pope in 700 years to abdicate and who is now a frail 92-year-old.

The idea of such rules, which is being discussed informally, is important because, as people live longer than they did in the past, it may become the new normal for popes to step down, said the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Francis, 83, has said he too would resign if ill health prevented him from properly running the 1.3 billion-member Catholic Church, as Benedict did.

Church law says a pope can resign, but it lacks specific rules on his status, title, and prerogatives. The issue exploded this week amid controversy around a book the publishers say was co-authored by Benedict and Cardinal Robert Sarah, a leading Vatican conservative, on the issue of priestly celibacy. On the eve of publication, Benedict said he wanted his name removed as co-author. The publishers refused. Sarah said Benedict had known he would be listed as co-author and dismissed accusations he had manipulated the ex-pontiff.

"The pope emeritus has been dragged yet again into an unseemly power play against Francis," wrote Austen Ivereigh, author of two biographies of Francis, adding that "the emeritus papacy has proved a disorderly institution, one vulnerable to manipulation ..." Supporters of Francis see the timing of the book as interference by Church conservatives such as Sarah, coming as the pope considers allowing older married men to be ordained in the remotest areas of the Amazon, to deal with the shortage of priests there.

Since he stepped down, Benedict has occasionally allowed his views on specific subjects to be aired outside the Vatican, to the joy of fellow conservatives who have used them as ammunition to contest Francis' more open-minded papacy. Papal resignations are still a new frontier. Days before Benedict abdicated on Feb. 28, 2013, he scripted his own rules, investing himself with the title pope emeritus, deciding to continue to wear white and to live in the Vatican.

'SYMBOLS ARE IMPORTANT' Some critics believe he should have stepped further away from the papacy and kept strictly to his promise to "remain hidden from the world" after abdicating.

"In the Catholic Church, symbols are important," said Father Tom Reese, a Washington-based Catholic author, and commentator for Religion News Service. "Symbols communicate, they teach. If you are not the pope, you should not be wearing white. Having two men wearing white sitting next to each other makes them look like they are equals when they are not," he wrote.

Reese said an ex-pontiff should not be called pope, should return to wearing either the red or black garb of a cardinal or priest, and should return to using his own name. Since a pope is also the bishop of Rome, Reese and others have suggested that a former pontiff should be called "bishop emeritus of Rome".

He would then be subject to the same written rules, last updated in 2004, that cover retired bishops. Those rules say any bishop emeritus "will want to avoid every attitude and relationship that could even hint at some kind of parallel authority to that of the diocesan bishop, with damaging consequences for the pastoral life and unity of the diocesan community".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Jonas Brothers to perform at Grammys 2020

Jonas Brothers are the latest addition to the list of performers at the Grammys this year, and Nick Jonas surprised his followers by announcing the news on social media. Apart from the announcement from the official website of the awards, t...

India will comeback strong in the series: Shreyas Iyer

Ahead of the do-or-die match against Australia, India batsman Shreyas Iyer asserted that the team will come back strong in the series after losing the first ODI. We have not lost the series and we can still come back strong and thats what w...

UK and EU signed up to end-of-year trade deal deadline - UK PM's spokesman

Britain and the European union have both signed up to a deadline of the end of this year to conclude trade talks, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday after EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan issued a warning....

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

The internet was taken by storm when the 8-million plus strong army of fans asked Is Alex Gonzaga engaged the moment she uploaded pictures of her birthday celebration on her official Instagram account.Gonzaga, a well-known actress, singer, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020